Lithuania Planning to Receive 2 US Black Hawk Helicopters in 2024 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Lithuania plans to receive the first two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States in 2024, the Lithuanian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Lithuania will receive the first two fully prepared UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with additional equipment in 2024 when the Lithuanian army will have fully trained personnel to work with the new platform - pilots and ground support specialists, as well as maintenance and ground equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that three US helicopters purchased by Lithuania in 2020 have arrived at a modification factory in Huntsville, Alabama for further modernization. According to the statement, these helicopters are designed to replace the Soviet Mi-8s used in Lithuania.