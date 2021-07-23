UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Plans To Construct Container Towns For 40,000 Illegal Migrants - Border Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Lithuania Plans to Construct Container Towns for 40,000 Illegal Migrants - Border Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Lithuania intends to construct container towns for 40,000 illegal migrants near the border with Belarus, Rustamas Liubajevas, the State Border Guard Service commander, said.

"It is difficult to predict the situation on the border. We do not know how many houses we will need... We must be ready for any developments. The worst scenario ” 40,000 migrants," Liubajevas told Lithuanian news portal Delfi.

According to the Svencionys District authorities, 16 hectares (around 40 acres) of land in the village of Augustavas were allocated for the container town's construction.

Currently, 484 illegal migrants are accommodated in a center for the registration of foreigners in the Svencionys District, as the news outlet reported.

The country also plans to set up another settlement for migrants, in the village of Medininkai in the Vilnius District, by August 5, and plans to buy up to 10,000 container houses for this, Vidas Macaitis, the deputy State Border Guard Service commander, said.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Lithuanian politicians and several leading EU officials have accused the Belarusian government of facilitating the movement of migrants across the border with Lithuania as retaliation for the European Union's decision to impose political and economic sanctions on Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not contain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU, as it does not have enough capacity due to the sanctions imposed on Minsk.

According to the last data, since the beginning of the year, Lithuania detained over 2,400 illegal migrants on the border with Belarus ” 30 times more than in 2020.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Vilnius Buy Belarus Lithuania July August Border 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

42 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

2 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

3 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.