Lithuania Plans to Replace Soviet-Made Mi-8 With US Black Hawks - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Friday its decision to retire its Soviet-made Mi-8 helicopters and replace them with US-produced Black Hawks.

"Leadership of the National Defense System has taken a decision to dispose of the soviet-made Mi-8 helicopters and start negotiations on procurement of new helicopters. The new utility helicopters are planned to be used for search and rescue operations and for the tasks of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the model that has met the necessary criteria is the UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopter.

"The negotiations with U.

S. Government concerning the helicopter procurement will begin in the nearest future, while the Letter of Offer and Acceptance is expected to be signed by the end of 2020. It is estimated that the first of the new UH-60M military utility helicopters will be delivered to the Lithuanian Armed Forces by the end of 2024," the ministry added, specifying that the sum of the deal is expected to be 300 million Euros ($334 million).

Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis, quoted in the statement, specified that, apart from helicopters, Lithuania intended to purchase a "package of training, spare parts and necessary equipment."

Lithuania is also in the process of procuring 200 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles from the United States, the ministry added.