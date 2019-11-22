Lithuania, Poland Say EU Should Uphold Sanctions Against Russia - Presidencies

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on Thursday confirmed during talks in Vilnius their unanimity in that the European Union's sanctions against Russia should be upheld.

"The Presidents agreed that the sanctions against Russia must continue until Russia eliminates the causes for their introduction," the Lithuanian Presidency said in a statement, while Duda said during the joint press conference following talks that "Together with the Lithuanian president, we have no doubts that the sanctions [against Russia] should be upheld.

"

Both presidents cited the situation in Ukraine when voicing their opinion.

The EU imposed economic sanctions on Russia after what it considered to be Moscow interference in Ukraine's domestic affairs. What happened was that Crimea, a peninsula that Russia gave to Ukraine during the Soviet times, held a referendum in 2014 and voted by 97 percent to rejoin Russia. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law, but Ukraine never recognized its legitimacy.