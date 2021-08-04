RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Lithuania has proof of the Belarusian authorities' alleged involvement in the migrant influx across the border, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Mantas Adomenas said on Tuesday.

"The very first signs appeared when the Belarusian border guards stopped cooperating, when they stopped accepting migrants back. Then there was direct evidence of how illegal immigrants are brought to the border," Adomenas told Russian radio broadcaster Echo of Moscow, adding "We have a lot of evidence.

"

He said there were Russian citizens among the irregular migrants crossing the border.

Lithuania has been seeing a rise in the number of migrants seeking refuge in the European Union. A state of emergency was declared on July 2 due to the uncontrolled migrant influx, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed not to contain due to Western sanctions. Lithuania is accusing Belarus of using migration as a tool to get back at the European Union for its decision to impose political and economic sanctions on Minsk.