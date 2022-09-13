Lithuania Preparing to Open Trade Office in Taiwan - Taiwanese Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Lithuania's trade representative office in Taipei will open soon after all the necessary documents for its accreditation are submitted, the director-general of the Taiwanese foreign ministry's office for Europe, Remus Chen, said on Tuesday.

Lithuania's first representative to Taiwan, Paulius Lukauskas, arrived on the island earlier this month and launched the diplomatic accreditation process on Monday, Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA) reported, citing Chen. The Lithuanian side has already rented a space for its trade representative office, and the necessary equipment is now being installed there, Chen said, adding that the office will open as soon as the installation process is over. He did not say when exactly the ceremony will take place.

Chen noted that since the opening of Taiwan's representative office in Lithuania last November, bilateral relations are getting increasingly closer, the report said.

However, relations between Lithuania and China have worsened and Beijing downgraded its official ties with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires. China considers the island its sovereign territory and always opposes any direct foreign official contacts with Taipei.

Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek moved to Taiwan after suffering defeat from the Chinese Communist Party. business and informal contacts between the island and China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides maintain contacts through nongovernmental organizations.