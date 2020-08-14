UrduPoint.com
Lithuania Proposes EU Foundation To Support Victims Of Repressions In Belarus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Lithuania Proposes EU Foundation to Support Victims of Repressions in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius proposed on Thursday to create an EU foundation aimed at supporting victims of the ongoing repressions in Belarus.

"Given that people of #Belarus are suffering from ongoing repressions, loosing their jobs and their income, I am suggesting to launch the #EU fund for the support of the victims of the repressions in Belarus. The modalities of such fund could be decided in the near future," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda proposed to Belarus to set up a national council for a dialogue between the government and society, refrain from using force against the people and release all prisoners.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since Sunday evening when the first election results showed Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came in second with 10.09 percent, has claimed that the unofficial voting data she received from polling stations indicates that she won with 70-80 percent of the vote. The candidate left Belarus for Lithuania on Tuesday.

