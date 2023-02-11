UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Provides Ukraine With Bofors L70 Anti-aircraft Guns - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Lithuania Provides Ukraine With Bofors L70 Anti-aircraft Guns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Lithuania has sent dozens of Bofors L70 anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, Lithuania's national broadcaster LRT reports.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas had promised to repair at least 12 German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) for Kiev and to provide Ukraine with 36 Bofors L70 anti-aircraft guns, as well as 155mm ammunition for the Ukrainian artillery.

LRT reported on Friday that Lithuania was sending dozens of air defense guns to Ukraine and was going to train Kiev troops to help them operate the Bofors L70s.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Kiev Lithuania February

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th February 2023

52 minutes ago
 UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

10 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

10 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

10 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.