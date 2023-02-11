Lithuania Provides Ukraine With Bofors L70 Anti-aircraft Guns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Lithuania has sent dozens of Bofors L70 anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, Lithuania's national broadcaster LRT reports.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas had promised to repair at least 12 German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) for Kiev and to provide Ukraine with 36 Bofors L70 anti-aircraft guns, as well as 155mm ammunition for the Ukrainian artillery.

LRT reported on Friday that Lithuania was sending dozens of air defense guns to Ukraine and was going to train Kiev troops to help them operate the Bofors L70s.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.