Lithuania Puts Reaction Force on High Alert Over Partial Mobilization in Russia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Lithuania is increasing the level of readiness of its rapid reaction force as Russia declared a partial military mobilization, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday.

"As Russia's military mobilisation will also take place near our borders, (Kaliningrad region), Lithuania's Rapid Reaction Force is being put on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia," Anusauskas said on Twitter.

The official added that other countries should respond in the form of a "new flow of modern military equipment" to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization earlier on Wednesday. He said that only citizens in military reserve will be called up, adding that they will undergo additional training before service.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified that 300,000 reservists would be drafted and that partial mobilization was necessary to keep hold of the 1,000 kilometers-wide (621 miles) line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.