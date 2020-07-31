Lithuania quarantines travellers from France

Lithuania said it will impose a two-week quarantine on travellers arriving from France starting Monday after a surge in coronavirus cases there

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Lithuania said it will impose a two-week quarantine on travellers arriving from France starting Monday after a surge in coronavirus cases there.

The Baltic state's chief epidemiologist Loreta Asokliene told reporters Friday that France is the latest addition to a Lithuanian list of countries that have seen at least 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

The updated "black list" requiring all incoming travellers, including Lithuanian citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks will include 12 EU member states as of Monday, she added.

The others are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

Three European airlines -- airBaltic, Ryanair and Wizzair -- currently serve direct flights from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius to Paris and Nice.