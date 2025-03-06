Lithuania Quits Cluster Bomb Ban Treaty Despite Outrage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Lithuania on Thursday quit an international convention banning cluster bombs, citing security concerns over neighbouring Russia in a move that has drawn criticism from human rights groups.
The formerly Soviet-ruled Baltic state of 2.8 million people has also signalled its intention to leave another international treaty prohibiting the use of anti-personnel land mines.
NATO member Lithuania has said it wants to strengthen its defences following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fearing it could be next if Moscow succeeds.
But Amnesty International has called the decision "disastrous" and Human Rights Watch said it was "alarming", with both organisations warning that it could put civilian lives at risk.
The Lithuanian parliament voted to leave the cluster munitions convention last July, but the country had to wait six months after submitting exit documents to the UN for the decision to take full effect.
It is the first country to leave the convention, which was adopted in 2008, and the first European Union country to leave a multilateral arms regulation agreement.
Russia and Ukraine are not members of the convention and have both used cluster bombs in their three-year-long war.
"Russia uses all the instruments available in a conventional war, and this shows that we need to take action to ensure effective deterrence and defence," Lithuania's Deputy Defence Minister Karolis Aleksa told AFP this week.
"Withdrawing from the convention gives us the opportunity to increase the effectiveness of our defence against large-area targets," he said.
The convention has 112 state parties and 12 other signatories, and prohibits the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster bombs.
Cluster munitions can be dropped from aircraft or fired from artillery, exploding mid-air and scattering bomblets over a wide area.
"The most effective deterrence and defence is when you have them in your possession and know how to use them," Aleksa said.
Recent Stories
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
US firm targets Moon landing with drill, rovers, hopping drone6 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rise on Trump auto tariff reprieve6 minutes ago
-
Lithuania quits cluster bomb ban treaty despite outrage6 minutes ago
-
Cyclone's fringe lashes eastern Australia16 minutes ago
-
Trump's 'war' on cartels a favor to Mexico: US VP Vance16 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs reverberate through Mexico's industrial belt16 minutes ago
-
Super-sub Elliott hands Liverpool win over PSG in Champions League16 minutes ago
-
Osorio topples Osaka, Kvitova ousted at Indian Wells16 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth36 minutes ago
-
Ex-Wimbledon champion Kvitova falls in Indian Wells first round36 minutes ago
-
EU emergency summit seeks to beef up defence to counter Trump pivot36 minutes ago