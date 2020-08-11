UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Ready To Grant Asylum To Belarusian Opposition - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Lithuania Ready to Grant Asylum to Belarusian Opposition - Interior Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) At least two Iraqi border guard officers have been killed by a Turkish drone strike in the country's northern province of Erbil, the country's security forces said on Tuesday.

"Turkey's blatant aggression via a drone strike against a border guard military vehicle in the Sidekan area has caused deaths of the commander of the first region's second border guard brigade, the commander of the second brigade's third regiment, and the driver," the security forces said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Al-Sumaria tv channel reported five dead Iraqi servicemen, as well as ten members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants. Since many PKK bases are located in northern Iraq, Ankara regularly conducts land and air operations in the region.

Related Topics

Drone Dead Militants Turkey Twitter Iraq Driver Vehicle Ankara Border TV Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

25 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

31 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

40 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.