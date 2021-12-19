UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Ready To Send Lethal Weapons To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

Lithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Lithuania is ready to provide all kinds of support to Ukraine, including supplying Kiev with lethal weapons, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Sunday.

"Diplomacy will be successful only when the victim has every means to defend itself and safeguard its sovereignty. It is necessary to support Ukraine by all means, Lithuania is ready to do so, including handing over lethal weapons to Ukraine," Anusauskas said during a press conference, broadcast by the Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

At the same time, the minister refused to elaborate on what specific weapons Vilnius will provide to Kiev.

"I will not answer in detail at the moment, it is a matter of a multilateral agreement because several countries are involved, not only the giver and receiver but also the manufacturer and supplier," Anusauskas explained.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravating over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vilnius Same Kiev Lithuania Border Sunday TV All Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green P ..

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green Pass COVID Protocol&#039; in fe ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Arabic Language

6 minutes ago
 First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at E ..

First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health be ..

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health beneficiaries

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.