Lithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Lithuania is ready to provide all kinds of support to Ukraine, including supplying Kiev with lethal weapons, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Sunday.

"Diplomacy will be successful only when the victim has every means to defend itself and safeguard its sovereignty. It is necessary to support Ukraine by all means, Lithuania is ready to do so, including handing over lethal weapons to Ukraine," Anusauskas said during a press conference, broadcast by the Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

At the same time, the minister refused to elaborate on what specific weapons Vilnius will provide to Kiev.

"I will not answer in detail at the moment, it is a matter of a multilateral agreement because several countries are involved, not only the giver and receiver but also the manufacturer and supplier," Anusauskas explained.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravating over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.