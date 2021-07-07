UrduPoint.com
Lithuania Ready To Support Ukraine's Accession To EU, Calls On Bloc To Back Kiev Too

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

Lithuania Ready to Support Ukraine's Accession to EU, Calls on Bloc to Back Kiev Too

Lithuania is ready to assist Kiev in its aspiration to join the EU and NATO, and share its own experience, President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday at Ukraine Reform Conference 2021, urging bloc members to support the country too

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Lithuania is ready to assist Kiev in its aspiration to join the EU and NATO, and share its own experience, President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday at Ukraine Reform Conference 2021, urging bloc members to support the country too.

The conference devoted to reforms in Ukraine is being held on July 7-8 in Vilnius. The list of invitees includes officials from EU and non-EU countries, the US and EU bodies.

Nauseda assured Zelenskyy of unconditional support for Ukraine's accession and also called on the EU to support Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia by opening the gate to EU integration.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Kiev expects to receive NATO Membership Action Plan in 2022, as the Eastern European nation has implemented necessary reforms. NATO leaders at the 2021 Brussels summit, however, noted the need for further reforms and did not specify the time of accession.

In late 2014, Ukrainian parliament canceled the non-aligned status of the country and four years later adopted an amendment to enshrine EU and NATO membership policy course in the country's constitution.

