Lithuania Recalls Top Envoy To China For Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:47 PM

Lithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan

Lithuania announced Wednesday that it had recalled its top diplomat in China for consultations and that the embassy in Beijing would operate remotely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Lithuania announced Wednesday that it had recalled its top diplomat in China for consultations and that the embassy in Beijing would operate remotely.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that Lithuania's Charge d'affaires ad interim in China Audra Ciapiene returns to Vilnius for consultations," a statement read.

China downgraded its diplomatic relations with the small Baltic nation in November after Taiwan's representative office was opened in Vilnius. China claims Taiwan as its territory.

The Lithuanian ministry said consular services to Lithuanians in China would be provided remotely and in "limited capacity." Lithuania is open to talk with China on a mutually beneficial arrangement, it added.

