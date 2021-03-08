Lithuania Receives 12th Largest Batch of BioNTech COVID Vaccine Doses - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The 12th batch of coronavirus vaccine doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech the largest one so far has arrived in Lithuania, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

"The 12th and the largest batch of the coronavirus vaccine from the BioNTech/Pfizer developer arrived at the warehouse of the health ministry's emergency center on Monday.

It includes 31,590 doses of the vaccine," the ministry said in a press release.

To date, 210,000 people across the Baltic state, or 7.5 percent of the entire population, have received COVID-19 shots, the ministry said, adding that nearly one third of citizens over 80 years old already inoculated.

Lithuania started its mass vaccination campaign along with other EU states in late December. Like many other countries, it has given priority to medical staffers working in COVID-19 wards, emergency departments and intensive care units.