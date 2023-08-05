Open Menu

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians As Security Threats- Migration Department

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Lithuanian Migration Department said on Friday that it had declared 910 Belarusian citizens and 254 Russian nationals to be threats to the national security since November 2022 and banned them from entering the country.

"Since late November 2022, when a special questionnaire was introduced for Russian and Belarusian nationals, where it was necessary to provide certain data and express their views (on Russia's military operation in Ukraine), 1,164 citizens of these countries were recognized as threats to Lithuania's national security," the migration department said in a statement.

The document also said that all 1,164 people were denied entry to Lithuania.

In September 2022, the European Union suspended a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. Also, Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania restricted entry for Russians holding EU's Schengen visas starting September 19.

