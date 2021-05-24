Lithuania Recommends Citizens To Avoid Travel To Belarus - Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Monday recommended citizens to avoid travel to Belarus after the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.
"Lithuania's Foreign Ministry strongly recommends #Lithuanian citizens against all travel to the Republic of #Belarus and urges all Lithuanian citizens in Belarus to leave the country," the ministry tweeted.