Lithuania Refuses To Extradite Tikhanovskaya To Belarus - Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Lithuania refused to hand fugitive opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya over to Belarus without naming the reason, the Belarusian chief prosecutor said Sunday.

"I can confirm officially that documents have arrived from Lithuania and it has refused to hand her over," Andrei Shved told the state television channel Belarus 1 in an interview.

"No reason was given... meaning, we were given no legal explanation," he added.

More Stories From World

