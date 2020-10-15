UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Registers New Single-Day Record Of 255 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:08 PM

Lithuania Registers New Single-Day Record of 255 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Lithuania on Thursday set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases by registering 255 new infections, taking the country's overall tally to 6,760, according to the country's COVID-19 response center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Lithuania on Thursday set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases by registering 255 new infections, taking the country's overall tally to 6,760, according to the country's COVID-19 response center.

The country's death toll from the disease has reached 110 since the outbreak, while a total of 2,983 patients have since recovered.

So far, 868,770 tests have been performed in the country, with 8,623 of them carried out over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Although Lithuania successfully contained the initial outbreak over the summer, the number of infections per day has since risen to its highest point since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Lithuania From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

8 minutes ago

Female arrested, stolen jewelry and Rs.9.6m recove ..

11 seconds ago

CMH delegation holds meeting with VC IHD

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves land for agriculture varsity c ..

2 minutes ago

Weather remained dry, cold in hilly areas of Baloc ..

2 minutes ago

Captain, five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Ra ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.