Lithuania Registers New Single-Day Record of 255 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Lithuania on Thursday set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases by registering 255 new infections, taking the country's overall tally to 6,760, according to the country's COVID-19 response center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Lithuania on Thursday set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases by registering 255 new infections, taking the country's overall tally to 6,760, according to the country's COVID-19 response center.

The country's death toll from the disease has reached 110 since the outbreak, while a total of 2,983 patients have since recovered.

So far, 868,770 tests have been performed in the country, with 8,623 of them carried out over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Although Lithuania successfully contained the initial outbreak over the summer, the number of infections per day has since risen to its highest point since the start of the pandemic.