Lithuania Registers Record Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Total Approaches 5,000

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Lithuania on Friday registered a record increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 172 new infections taking the country's overall tally to just under 5,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Lithuania on Friday registered a record increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 172 new infections taking the country's overall tally to just under 5,000.

According to the country's COVID-19 response center, an overnight death has taken the number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 93 from a total of 4,956 registered cases.

Although Lithuania successfully contained the initial outbreak over the summer, the number of active cases has since risen to its highest point since the start of the pandemic, currently, counting 2,466 cases at present.

The spread of the virus in the Baltic states has heretofore been relatively low, but as many regions in the world brace for a resurgence in transmissions, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have seen their number of cases head upward.

