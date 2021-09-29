UrduPoint.com

Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Lithuania Revives Mandatory Face Masks Indoors Due to Delta Variant

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Lithuanian government said on Wednesday that wearing masks will become mandatory again for indoor public spaces starting October 1 due to the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

"To strengthen COVID-19 control measures, decisions by the State Commander of National Emergency Operations, including face mask wearing indoors, will be mandatory irrespective of the National Certificate, as agreed today in Cabinet's sitting. Furthermore, it has been agreed to issue recommendations regarding working from home both for the private and public sectors," the government said.

The mask requirement will not apply to children under the age of six, as well as people with disabilities who cannot wear masks for health reasons.

These categories of citizens are advised to wear a face shield instead.

People playing sports or providing services that they cannot deliver while wearing a mask, such as performers and presenters, will also be exempt.

Legal entities will be required to post information about the mandatory wearing of masks, to warn people without face masks, and also not to serve unmasked visitors.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 232 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.7 million fatalities.

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Lithuania for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 329,869, with 4,965 deaths.

