Lithuania Says Closure Of Borders By Belarus Has No Effect On Movement Of Trains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lithuania Says Closure of Borders by Belarus Has No Effect on Movement of Trains

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The partial closure of the Belarus-Lithuania border has not affected the railway transport, director of the communication service of the Lithuanian Railways, Mantas Dubauska, told Sputnik.

"Yesterday, when Belarus announced the partial closure of the border with Lithuania, it did not affect railway transport. Both transit passenger trains to Kaliningrad and freight trains run smoothly," Dubauskas said.

On Thursday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that due to the current epidemic situation in neighboring countries, Belarus has temporarily restricted entry to its territory through ground checkpoints for certain categories of individuals from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.

The restrictions do not apply to employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices documented by diplomatic and official passports. Also, the decision does not apply to drivers of vehicles for international road transport, members of train and locomotive crews of international rail services. At the same time, the checkpoint at the Minsk National Airport is operating without the above-mentioned restrictions, the border committee said.

