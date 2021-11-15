UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Says Important Not To Allow Planes With Migrants To Land In Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The European Union must ensure that planes transporting migrants do not have the opportunity to land in Belarus, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

"We need to make sure that no planes with people with the intention to migrate should land in Belarusian airports," he told a briefing ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The second priority is to address the humanitarian situation inside Belarus, which currently hosts some 10,000-20,000 migrants, Landsbergis added. To help migrants at the border return home, the EU needs to work more actively together with intentional organizations, such as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have accused neighboring Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to the EU to get back at Brussels for sanctions and urged for more preventive measures against Minsk. The latter rejects the accusations, and maintains that it is unable to tackle the transit of migrants while struggling under the weight of Western sanctions.

The situation on the border between Poland and Belarus has escalated over the past few weeks as thousands of migrants have been stranded on the Belarusian side trying to enter the EU. Poland has declared a state of emergency and boosted security in the area, while migrants have set up camps.

