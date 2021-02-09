VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Lithuania will not purchase the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine even if it is cleared for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the country has already acquired a portfolio that consists of several vaccines that are either already registered, are being registered right now or will be registered in the near future, making it unnecessary to buy the Russian vaccine.

"Lithuania is not going to purchase the Russian vaccine Sputnik V even if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency," Simonyte said in an interview with a Lithuanian radio station.

Per the Lithuanian Health Ministry, since December, the country has received 128,700 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 12,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center and registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11, was the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Last week, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 21 countries, including Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Hungary, the UAE and others.