Lithuania Sees Russian LNG Imports as Energy Security Risk - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Lithuanian national security agencies have identified liquefied natural gas from Russia as a threat to the Baltic nation's energy security, in an annual report published Tuesday.

The 74-page National Security Threat Assessment was co-authored by the State Security Department and the Defense Ministry's Investigation Department to identify key security challenges.

"The biggest risk to Lithuania's energy independence comes from Russia's aim to maintain its dominance over the Baltic energy markets," the report read.

It singled out Russian energy company Novatek for its successful entry to the Lithuanian market last year.

It ships Russian LNG through the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania at what the report said were low prices.

"By increasing its trade turnover via Klaipeda Terminal Novatek is playing a part in Russia's long-term game to restore its dominant position in the regional gas market," the agencies said.

Another Russian company, Inter RAO UES, has been active in the regional electricity market, the report said. It claimed that the energy holding had tried to influence synchronization of Baltic power grids with the rest of Europe.