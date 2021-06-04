Lithuania sees sharp rise in migrants crossing from Belarus

Lithuanian border guards on Friday reported a sharp increase in migrants arriving from across the Belarus border, with the government saying it suspected Belarusian authorities could be behind it

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Lithuanian border guards on Friday reported a sharp increase in migrants arriving from across the Belarus border, with the government saying it suspected Belarusian authorities could be behind it.

The border guard service said that over the last 24 hours alone they had detained 52 migrants.

That brings the total number of detected illegal crossings this year to 250 -- most of them migrants from Iraq, as well as Syrians, Chechens and citizens of Belarus fleeing the regime there.

In the whole of 2020, there were 81 detected crossings into the EU member state from Belarus.

"It appears that Belarusian officials are potentially cooperating and participating in an organised flow of illegal migrants," Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said this week.

Lithuania has led calls for sanctions on Belarus and has taken in dozens of Belarusians escaping a violent crackdown on opposition protests in the tightly-controlled former Soviet state.

Relations between the two neighbours are tense.

Lithuania's foreign ministry on Friday said that Belarus border guards had refused to let in a Lithuanian diplomatic courier after he refused to allow them to tear off the diplomatic seals.

"The detention of a car carrying diplomatic mail at the state border is a serious violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement.

"Belarus has once again demonstrated that the rules of the civilised world no longer exist for this state. This is a raging dictatorship in the centre of Europe," he said.

Belarus provoked an international outcry last month when it forced a Ryanair flight, bound from Athens to Lithuania's capital Vilnius, to divert to Minsk so that it could detain a dissident journalist.