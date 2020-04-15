UrduPoint.com
Lithuania Shuts Down City Near Capital Over COVID-19, Loosens Business Restrictions

Wed 15th April 2020

The Lithuanian government has temporarily closed the Nemencine city located 15 miles northeast to the capital of Vilnius in a bid to abate spillover of the COVID-19 outbreak, the cabinet announced during a video conference on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Lithuanian government has temporarily closed the Nemencine city located 15 miles northeast to the capital of Vilnius in a bid to abate spillover of the COVID-19 outbreak, the cabinet announced during a video conference on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Lithuanian National Public Health Center (NVSC) said an outbreak of COVID-19 occurred at the Vilnika sewing company in Nemencine and at least 84 close contacts of the infected employees had been identified at the time.

Nemencine will go on complete lockdown on Thursday until April 23. The city will be closed for entry and exit except for people working in other cities or people in need of medical assistance who got permits from the National Public Health Center, the cabinet said.

At the same time, the government said it had decided to gradually soften COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

In particular, the first phase will resume operations of grocery stores and other shops located not in malls. Services which imply direct contact with clients for no longer than 20 minutes can also resume operations, the cabinet said.

Services like gyms and hair salons, as well as food services and recreational sites, will be able to resume operations during phase two, according to the government's COVID-19 website.

Lithuania is on nationwide-quarantine set to expire on April 27. People are required to have medical masks on at all times leaving home. Public gatherings of more than three people are banned. As of Wednesday, there have been 1,091 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 fatalities and 138 recoveries, in Lithuania.

