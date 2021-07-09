UrduPoint.com
Lithuania Starts Building 18-Mile Fence To Stop Migrant Flow From Belarus - Border Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Lithuania Starts Building 18-Mile Fence to Stop Migrant Flow From Belarus - Border Service

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Lithuania on Friday started building a 30-kilometer (18.60-mile) mile fence on the border with Belarus to stem the flow of illegal migrants from there, the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service said.

Earlier in the month, the Baltic country declared an emergency over an overflow of illegal migrants from Belarus. Some 1,500 people ” many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians ” have been caught trying to cross into the country this year, more than 19 times the number recorded during all of 2020.

"On Friday, we began constructing a fence on the border [between] Lithuania and Belarus.

It will be erected along the 30-kilometer area," the border service said in a statement, adding that the construction is being done by the armed forces and the service simply pointed at the most problematic section of the border.

Lithuania's authorities are accusing Belarus of waging a "hybrid war" against Vilnius. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on his part, has said that Minsk is unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.

