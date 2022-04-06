Lithuania supports gradual increase in NATO's supplies of heavy military equipment to Ukraine, in particular the Czech decision to send modernized Soviet-made tanks to Kiev, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Lithuania supports gradual increase in NATO's supplies of heavy military equipment to Ukraine, in particular the Czech decision to send modernized Soviet-made tanks to Kiev, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday.

"I believe that NATO can increase and is increasing military support (of Ukraine). On the last day, information appeared that the Czech Republic has been sending tanks that are used by the Ukrainian army. The tanks are Soviet-made, but modernized. Other countries are also gradually moving on to sending heavy artillery. I think these are good decisions that are strengthening the Ukrainian army," Anusauskas told Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

On the eve of NATO Foreign Ministers meeting taking place in Brussels from April 6-7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance had provided and is still providing support to Ukraine.

As part of the meeting, NATO foreign ministers plan to discuss additional assistance to Kiev, including anti-tank weapons, air defense systems and other equipment, and an increase in humanitarian and financial assistance to the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.