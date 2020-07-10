UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Tests Digital Waters With Collector Coin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:01 AM

Lithuania tests digital waters with collector coin

With several countries pushing forward to introduce digital currencies, eurozone member Lithuania rolled out Thursday an electronic collector coin as a pilot project to get some real experience with virtual money

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):With several countries pushing forward to introduce digital currencies, eurozone member Lithuania rolled out Thursday an electronic collector coin as a pilot project to get some real experience with virtual money.

"LBCOIN" can be purchased on the Bank of Lithuania's e-shop by collectors from Thursday and will be issued on July 23, Lithuania's central bank said in a statement.

It consists of digital tokens which can be traded in for a credit card-shaped silver coin worth 19.18 euros -- the year of Lithuania's declaration of independence.

The coin will have legal tender status similar to other euro collector coins but the Bank of Lithuania said its use as a means of payment "will not be encouraged".

Nevertheless, the issuance of 24,000 digital tokens and 4,000 physical collector coins will hopefully provide some valuable insights.

"One of the key elements is to test this coin from the point of view of cyber security," Marius Jurgilas, a board member of the Bank of Lithuania, told reporters.

The Bank for International Settlements, which brings world central banks together, said last month the coronavirus crisis is likely to speed up the development of state-backed digital currencies as the demand for electronic retail payments has boomed.

Facebook's ambitious digital money initiative -- Libra -- which is tentatively scheduled to launch later this year, has spurred countries to take another look at creating their own electronic money despite security issues that bitcoin and others have experienced.

Related Topics

World Bank Bitcoin Independence Lithuania Euro Money July Silver From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

21 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

30 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.