UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Tightens Border Custom Control Of Cargoes - Border Service

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Lithuania Tightens Border Custom Control of Cargoes - Border Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Lithuania is tightening cargo customs control at the border in order to prevent violations of EU sanctions, the Lithuanian Customs Department said.

"The Lithuanian customs service is strengthening customs inspection procedures to ensure control over the implementation of EU sanctions. For this purpose, it is planned to use the help of analytic capacities, as well as to activate the methods of physical examination. More customs officers are to be involved in the examination process, and if necessary, employees of other public institutions will be invited to help them," the statement said.

The cargo of the consigners, recipients, carriers and customs intermediaries who have already tried to circumvent the sanctions will be considered "high risk" and checked "especially thoroughly.

"

"We see that the number of attempts to circumvent sanctions is not decreasing, so we are taking additional measures. Those, who were not allowed to continue customs procedures due to attempts to circumvent sanctions, should not be surprised if their future goods will be in the limelight," the head of the Lithuanian customs, Darius Zvironas, said.

The department stated that since March 1, more than 3,000 violations of import, export and transit procedures have been registered and 30 investigations have been launched due to possible violations of sanctions restrictions. The customs service added that more than 1,200 cargo trucks registered in Russia and Belarus were not allowed to enter the EU territory due to violations.

Related Topics

Import Russia Belarus Lithuania March Border

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

12 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

12 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.