Lithuania Tightens Border Custom Control of Cargoes - Border Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Lithuania is tightening cargo customs control at the border in order to prevent violations of EU sanctions, the Lithuanian Customs Department said.

"The Lithuanian customs service is strengthening customs inspection procedures to ensure control over the implementation of EU sanctions. For this purpose, it is planned to use the help of analytic capacities, as well as to activate the methods of physical examination. More customs officers are to be involved in the examination process, and if necessary, employees of other public institutions will be invited to help them," the statement said.

The cargo of the consigners, recipients, carriers and customs intermediaries who have already tried to circumvent the sanctions will be considered "high risk" and checked "especially thoroughly.

"

"We see that the number of attempts to circumvent sanctions is not decreasing, so we are taking additional measures. Those, who were not allowed to continue customs procedures due to attempts to circumvent sanctions, should not be surprised if their future goods will be in the limelight," the head of the Lithuanian customs, Darius Zvironas, said.

The department stated that since March 1, more than 3,000 violations of import, export and transit procedures have been registered and 30 investigations have been launched due to possible violations of sanctions restrictions. The customs service added that more than 1,200 cargo trucks registered in Russia and Belarus were not allowed to enter the EU territory due to violations.