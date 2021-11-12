Lithuania to Ask UN to Open Humanitarian Corridor in Belarus - Foreign Minister

Lithuania will ask the UN to open a humanitarian corridor in Belarus to repatriate stranded migrants to their homeland, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Lithuania will ask the UN to open a humanitarian corridor in Belarus to repatriate stranded migrants to their homeland, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Thursday.

"The main issue we want to raise - opening a humanitarian corridor from the (Belarusian) border via Grodno for those people to return to their homes," Landsbergis told LRT.

According to him, the Grodno airport can be used to transport people so they can return home, rather than waiting for rescue in the Belarusian forests.

The UN is the only international organization that can "exert pressure from inside Belarus," he added.

On Wednesday, a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik that Estonia, France and Ireland requested a discussion in the Security Council on Thursday of the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border.