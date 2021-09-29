UrduPoint.com

Lithuania To Boost Security In Illegal Migrant Camps - Interior Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Security will be strengthened in all Lithuanian camps housing illegal migrants to prevent further unauthorized crossing into other EU countries, the Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.

The security arrangements will include the deployment of more officers and patrol crews, and the appointment of a security coordinator for each of Lithuania's five migrant facilities, the ministry said. At the moment, camps are being guarded by the interior ministry's Public Security Service, the police, the State Border Guard Service, and the justice ministry's Prison Department.

"Migrants who have chosen the path of illegal migration, misled by the Belarusian regime and victims of human smuggling, are trying to get to richer European countries. Although many have applied for asylum, it is clear that some are not really seeking asylum in our country and are trying to leave without even waiting for a decision.

We cannot allow Lithuania to become a gateway. Illegal migration is unacceptable in the European Union," Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said.

She said the Lithuanian security services will need not only to increase their presence at camps but also improve coordination among each other.

More than 700 migrants have left the Lithuanian accommodation facilities without notice since the beginning of the year, and only 146 were subsequently found and returned, the ministry said.

Lithuania finished the registration of migrants last week, with 2,962 illegal migrants and 2,804 asylum applications. With 645 applications processed so far, none has been granted asylum.

