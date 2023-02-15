Lithuania to Close Stasylos Checkpoint With Belarus Until End of 2024 - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Lithuania will halt traffic through the Stasylos railway checkpoint at the border with Belarus from February 16 until the end of 2024 to equip it with an X-ray control system to prevent smuggling, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In order to avoid the entry of contraband, the movement of freight trains arriving in Lithuania from Belarus will be held only through the Kena railway border control point from February 16. Such trains will not follow through the Stasylos checkpoint unless a stationary system of X-ray control is installed there, which is planned for the end of 2024," the statement read.

Such measures were taken due to "large flows of contraband transported by trains from Belarus and the increased threat to national security," according to the statement.

Earlier in February, Warsaw suspended traffic through the Bobrowniki checkpoint at the Polish-Belarusian border in the "interests of state security," while threatening to close other border crossings.

The already strained relations between Belarus, Lithuania and Poland due to the migration crisis that erupted in 2021 were exacerbated by the continuous flow of illegal cigarettes and tobacco products, as well as other goods from Belarus. In 2022, Lithuanian border guards reportedly detected over 50 cases of smuggling by rail and seized nearly 3 million packs of cigarettes. The crisis in relations further deteriorated after the West accused Belarus of assisting Russia in its military operation in Ukraine.