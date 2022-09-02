UrduPoint.com

Lithuania To Dismantle Soviet War Monument In Vilnius Cemetery By November 1 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Lithuania to Dismantle Soviet War Monument in Vilnius Cemetery by November 1 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A final decision on the removal of the memorial to Soviet soldiers from the Antakalnis cemetery in Vilnius will be made on October 5, with completion date set for November 1, the local authorities said on Friday.

"On October 5, the Vilnius city council will make a final decision that will allow the demolition of the memorial complex to Soviet soldiers at the Antakalnis cemetery," the Vilnius municipality press service said.

According to the statement, the decision on the further location of the monument has not yet been made.

"Where the monument will be after removal, in a museum or in another place, will still be decided, it is only clear that it will not remain in the capital's public space," the report said.

On June 8, three months after Russian launched a military operation in Ukraine, the Vilnius city council decided to relocate the memorial at the Antakalnis cemetery, the largest burial site for Soviet soldiers in Lithuania. The Russian Embassy called the decision blasphemous and barbaric. In May, the mayor of Vilnius, Remigijus Simasius, announced that he would initiate the exclusion of six monuments to Soviet soldiers in the capital's cemetery from the cultural heritage's register for their subsequent demolition.

