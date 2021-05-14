Lithuania to Donate 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Eastern Partnership Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Lithuania will donate 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria coronavirus vaccine to Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced on Friday, urging other EU nations to follow suit.

"As good as our word: Lithuanian govt just confirmed 200.000 vaccines to EaP countries. Starting with Ukraine - 100k vaccines, Georgia - 15k and Moldova - 11k. Small step by LTU, hopefully our partners in Europe will join in solidarity with many more!" Landsbergis posted on Twitter.

The decision was praised by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who stressed the importance of joint efforts in combating the pandemic.

"I welcome the Lithuanian government's decision to donate 200 000 vaccine doses to #EasternPartnership countries. Thank you! The #EU stands by its friends and partners in the Eastern Partnership. Together we will overcome the pandemic!" she tweeted.

According to the country's prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte, the doses will be delivered by October this year.