UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania To Hold Parliamentary Elections On October 11 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:15 PM

Lithuania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on October 11 - President

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree stating that parliamentary elections will be held in the country on October 11, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree stating that parliamentary elections will be held in the country on October 11, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This time, the political campaign will start unusually as restrictions on mass gatherings and events are in place.

Nonetheless, its further development will largely depend on how much we will manage to stop the spread of the coronavirus. I believe that the elections to the Seimas [the parliament] will be held in the fall as usual," Nauseda said.

On Wednesday, the government extended the nationwide quarantine until April 27.

Lithuania has so far confirmed 995 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

Related Topics

April October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gained AED40 bn in five sessions

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Und ..

18 minutes ago

Arts Council, Cultural and Creative Industries Cou ..

18 minutes ago

KP PA Speaker hands over PCR machine to AMC

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.