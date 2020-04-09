Lithuania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on October 11 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree stating that parliamentary elections will be held in the country on October 11, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This time, the political campaign will start unusually as restrictions on mass gatherings and events are in place.

Nonetheless, its further development will largely depend on how much we will manage to stop the spread of the coronavirus. I believe that the elections to the Seimas [the parliament] will be held in the fall as usual," Nauseda said.

On Wednesday, the government extended the nationwide quarantine until April 27.

Lithuania has so far confirmed 995 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.