Lithuania to Impose Entry Restrictions on All Arrivals Except From OECD Members

Lithuania is imposing mandatory COVID-19 testing and a 14-day quarantine for those coming from countries that are not part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) or the European Economic Area

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Lithuania is imposing mandatory COVID-19 testing and a 14-day quarantine for those coming from countries that are not part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) or the European Economic Area.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet held a meeting following the recent spike of 21 new COVID-19 cases that were tied to a transport company in the city of Kaunas with employees from Uzbekistan.

The cabinet also discussed criteria for re-instituting mandatory mask-wearing if the epidemic gets worse. Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga has been tasked with regulating the implementation of the safety measures in various settings.

Lithuania has confirmed a total of 1,902 cases, with a death toll of 79.