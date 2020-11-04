Lithuania to Impose Nationwide Quarantine From November 7 Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Lithuanian government has decided to introduce a nationwide quarantine starting November 7 to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, Lithuania has confirmed 639 new COVID-19 infections bringing the country's total tally to 12,765. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by seven to 182.

"This is an inevitable decision - quarantine in Lithuania has been announced [at night] from Friday to Saturday. I am sure it will work," Skvernelis said at a press conference.

The quarantine is set to be in force for at least three weeks until November 29.

According to the prime minister, the government intends to restrict the activity of food outlets with only takeaway food being allowed. In addition, the number of people attending public events like weddings and funerals will be limited to 10.

Kindergartens and Primary schools will operate as usual, while high schools pupils and students will return to online studying.

Meanwhile, museums, theaters, cinemas are set to be closed, and sports events will be held without spectators.