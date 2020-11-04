UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania To Impose Nationwide Quarantine From November 7 Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Lithuania to Impose Nationwide Quarantine From November 7 Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Lithuanian government has decided to introduce a nationwide quarantine starting November 7 to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, Lithuania has confirmed 639 new COVID-19 infections bringing the country's total tally to 12,765. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by seven to 182.

"This is an inevitable decision - quarantine in Lithuania has been announced [at night] from Friday to Saturday. I am sure it will work," Skvernelis said at a press conference.

The quarantine is set to be in force for at least three weeks until November 29.

According to the prime minister, the government intends to restrict the activity of food outlets with only takeaway food being allowed. In addition, the number of people attending public events like weddings and funerals will be limited to 10.

Kindergartens and Primary schools will operate as usual, while high schools pupils and students will return to online studying.

Meanwhile, museums, theaters, cinemas are set to be closed, and sports events will be held without spectators.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Lithuania November From Government

Recent Stories

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

35 minutes ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

16 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

16 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan call for lasting humanitarian ceasefi ..

16 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister refutes allegations on elections ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.