Lithuania to Make Effort to Close Belarusian Airspace - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Lithuania will make effort in cooperation with its foreign partners to attain the closure of the Belarusian airspace for international flights following the emergency landing of the Ryanair aircraft, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday.

"We will work with our international partners to close the Belarusian airspace for international flights," Simonyte said in a videoaddress.

The Lithuanian prime minister qualified the incident as an attack against her country, and a signal to the European Union and international organizations.