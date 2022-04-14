Lithuania to Offer Ukraine Use of Klaipeda Port for Grain Exports - Lithuanian President

Lithuania can help Ukraine export grain through the port in Klaipeda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Lithuania can help Ukraine export grain through the port in Klaipeda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday.

"Lithuania, using the capacities of the Klaipeda seaport, can also join in the export of grain and Ukraine will receive necessary income from exports," Nauseda said at a press conference.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the preparations for a new crop season are being carried out almost everywhere in the country, except for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to Nauseda.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Agrarian Policy and food Taras Vysotskyi said on Monday that Ukrainian authorities plan to sow from 70% to 80% of arable land this season.

Last week, Ukrainian agrarian analytic agency APK-Inform reported that Ukraine may lose nearly 40% of already sown cropland this year. In the event of a 30% loss of yield per hectare, the total drop in harvest could reach 60%.