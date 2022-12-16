UrduPoint.com

Lithuania To Purchase Eight HIMARS Launchers From US - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Lithuania to Purchase Eight HIMARS Launchers From US - Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Lithuania will purchase eight High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) launchers from the United States, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas said during a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

"Today we have signed the contract with the US to procure eight HIMARS launchers," Anusauskas said on Thursday.

Anusauskas said the HIMARS will enhance Lithuanian's national and regional capabilities.

There has been a surge in demand for HIMARS launchers after they received publicity through their combat deployment in Ukraine.

Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Australia are several other countries that have announced their intention to purchase this type of weaponry from the United States.

