UrduPoint.com

Lithuania To Register Failed Asylum Seekers But Curtail Rights - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:10 PM

Lithuania to Register Failed Asylum Seekers But Curtail Rights - Minister

Lithuania will issue failed asylum seekers who refuse to go home with registration papers but these will not allow them to work or travel within the European Union, a deputy interior minister said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Lithuania will issue failed asylum seekers who refuse to go home with registration papers but these will not allow them to work or travel within the European Union, a deputy interior minister said Friday.

"We plan to start issuing them with registration certificates in six months but these will not give them any opportunities for integration neither for work nor for traveling to other EU countries," Arnoldas Abramavicius said.

Thousands of mostly middle Eastern migrants have crossed illegally into Lithuania from Belarus since summer after tensions between the Belarusian president and Brussels escalated.

The EU accuses Alexander Lukashenko of waving migrants through to get back at it for economic sanctions.

Around 2,500 Iraqis have filed for asylum in Lithuania this year. Only four of them had their requests approved. Some 300 have returned to Iraq, while thousands others are lingering in the Baltic country. Abramavicius said they would be given 1,000 Euros ($1,100) in road money if they agree to go back.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Iraq European Union Road Brussels Belarus Lithuania Money From

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

20 minutes ago
 Korea provides 10,000 sanitizers to Climate Change ..

Korea provides 10,000 sanitizers to Climate Change Ministry

5 minutes ago
 France to seek EU proceedings against Britain over ..

France to seek EU proceedings against Britain over fishing: govt

5 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates $24.3Mln to Horn of Africa ..

EU Commission Allocates $24.3Mln to Horn of Africa Due to Rampant Drought

5 minutes ago
 Belarusian Defense Ministry Offered Poland to Hold ..

Belarusian Defense Ministry Offered Poland to Hold Border Negotiations

5 minutes ago
 Denmark to close cinemas, theatres, concert halls: ..

Denmark to close cinemas, theatres, concert halls: PM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.