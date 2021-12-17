Lithuania to Register Failed Asylum Seekers But Curtail Rights - Minister

Lithuania will issue failed asylum seekers who refuse to go home with registration papers but these will not allow them to work or travel within the European Union, a deputy interior minister said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Lithuania will issue failed asylum seekers who refuse to go home with registration papers but these will not allow them to work or travel within the European Union, a deputy interior minister said Friday.

"We plan to start issuing them with registration certificates in six months but these will not give them any opportunities for integration neither for work nor for traveling to other EU countries," Arnoldas Abramavicius said.

Thousands of mostly middle Eastern migrants have crossed illegally into Lithuania from Belarus since summer after tensions between the Belarusian president and Brussels escalated.

The EU accuses Alexander Lukashenko of waving migrants through to get back at it for economic sanctions.

Around 2,500 Iraqis have filed for asylum in Lithuania this year. Only four of them had their requests approved. Some 300 have returned to Iraq, while thousands others are lingering in the Baltic country. Abramavicius said they would be given 1,000 Euros ($1,100) in road money if they agree to go back.