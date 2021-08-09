Lithuania to Seek to Expand EU Sanctions on Belarus - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Lithuania will seek to expand the European Union's sanctions against Belarus and welcomes new measures announced by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"Welcome additional sanctions on [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko's regime announced by the US,the UK and Canada on the 1st anniv of fraudulent presidential elections in Belarus. We will also seek to expand the EU targeted & sectoral sanctions. Working together w/our allies we can do more for the people of #Belarus," the ministry tweeted.