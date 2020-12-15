UrduPoint.com
Lithuania To Set Up Roadblocks To Halt Christmas Travel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

Lithuanian police said Tuesday they will set up 250 roadblocks nationwide to enforce a Christmas travel ban to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Lithuanian police said Tuesday they will set up 250 roadblocks nationwide to enforce a Christmas travel ban to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Baltic state has banned travel between municipalities from Wednesday to January 3 to deter people from visiting relatives and friends over the holidays.

There are exceptions for people going to work, visiting doctors or attending funerals.

"Our focus will be this weekend, Christmas and New Year," police chief Renatas Pozela told reporters in Vilnius.

Lithuania was more successful than most other European countries in controlling the first wave of the pandemic but a recent spike in infections is among the worst in the European Union.

The government ordered the closure of non-essential stores and hair salons from Wednesday and told citizens to stay at home.

Bars and restaurants have been closed more than a month, offering only takeaways.

The country of 2.8 million people has confirmed nearly 97,000 COVID-19 infections, including 863 deaths, since February.

