Lithuania To Stop Importing Russian Electricity From May 22 - Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Lithuanian will stop importing Russian electricity from May 22 as part of EU efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy in protest of the country's military operation in Ukraine, Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid said on Friday.

"On May 20, 2022, the exchange electricity operator Nord Pool decided to stop trading in Russian electricity through the Inter RAO group of companies, which are the only importers of electricity from Russia to the Baltic countries. From Sunday, the import of Russian electricity to Lithuania will be stopped," the operator said in a statement.

According to Litgrid, Vilnius has purposefully decreased the imports of Russian electricity in recent years. In 2021, Russian supplies accounted for 17% of Lithuania's total electricity imports and 16% of its total consumption.

"Ending the electricity trade with Russia will not affect the Lithuanian energy transmission system and its reliability. The country's electricity needs will be met by local power plants and imports from strategic partners ” EU countries ” through the existing network with Sweden, Poland and Latvia," Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis said in the statement.

Moscow-based Inter RAO is the only Russian operator of electricity exports and imports. The diversified energy holding manages assets in Russia, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The total installed capacity of the company's power plants accounts for 30.7 GW.

In 2018, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the European Commission signed a political agreement to synchronize the electricity networks of the three Baltic countries with those of continental Europe. The Baltic states plan to connect to the energy system of continental Europe by 2025 and, thus, achieve energy independence from Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has also announced its intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future.

