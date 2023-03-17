UrduPoint.com

Lithuania To Supply Kiev With Ammunition, Vehicles, Military Rations - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Lithuania to Supply Kiev With Ammunition, Vehicles, Military Rations - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Thursday that Vilnius had prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes artillery munitions, vehicles, and military rations.

"Lithuania's new military support package for Ukraine includes 155 mm ammunition, vehicles and military rations. The total value of the military support provided by Lithuania to Ukraine will soon reach 450 million Euros ($477.7 million)," Anusauskas said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he had a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to discuss the situation on the front line.

"I had a meeting with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš.

Spoke about the situation at the front. It is critically important to unite the efforts of all Ukraine's partners and allies at this crucial moment. First of all, in providing the weapons necessary for the Ukrainian offensive," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The president expressed his gratitude for Latvia's "strong political, defense, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine."

Western countries have boosted military funding and weapons deliveries to Ukraine to support Kiev amid Russia's special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it considers military shipments legitimate targets.

