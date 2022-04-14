Lithuania to Suspend State of Emergency During Voting on Amendments to Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Lithuania plans to temporarily suspend the state of emergency in the country next week, so that the Parliament can vote on amendments to the constitution, the speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, said on Thursday.

The constitution cannot be amended during the state of emergency in the country. In the fall of 2021, the Parliament agreed on amendments to the constitution regarding the direct mayoral elections and now this issue will be put to a vote.

The state of emergency was introduced in Lithuania on February 24, amid the start of Russian special operation in Ukraine and will stay in place until April 20.

"The agenda for next Thursday has been approved and it includes holding three votes on the Constitution, and it means that the state of emergency will have to be suspended for at least a short period of time to provide at least a small window for voting on the Constitution," Cmilyte-Nielsen said, as aired the LRT broadcaster.

The state of emergency is expected to be resumed after the voting, she added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.