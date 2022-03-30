UrduPoint.com

Lithuania To Tighten Transit Control To Russia's Kalinigrad - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Lithuania will tighten control procedures for transit to Russia's Kaliningrad region passing through the country's territory, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said on Wednesday

"As for the procedure, its first step is installing special equipment on the train that has entered Lithuania which allows us to monitor its stops and any abnormal behavior. We have now engaged the police (in this procedure), rapid reaction forces. This means that the police will respond within the shortest time possible and arrive (on the scene)," the official said as quoted by Lithuanian news agency Delfi.

According to Bilotaite, Lithuanian authorities increased the number of police officers for this purpose.

Other measures will include nearly 150 cameras installed along the route and helicopters accompanying some trains on their way through Lithuanian territory, depending on risks associated with the cargo. Trains will also be inspected to make sure there is no military personnel or anything related to the Russian army, the minister said.

The minister also noted that Lithuania will turn to the European Council to request 24 million Euros ($26.7 million) to fund the tighter transit control; the funds will be used to buy the necessary technical equipment, including helicopters.

